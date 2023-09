PITTSBURG — Iola Middle’s volleyball teams dropped matches at Eureka and Pittsburg on the road last week.

Iola’s A team lost to Pittsburg in two sets, 25-9 and 25-15.

Nahla Jenkins led the Mustangs with three successful passes in the opening set, followed by Addy Wacker and Bella Wilson’s two passes apiece. In the second set, Jenkins and Wilson again led in passing; Jenkins recorded 25 successful passes and Wilson went for 24 successful passes.