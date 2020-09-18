Iola volleyball squads come up short

Visiting Pittsburg Middle School made life difficult for Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams Thursday.
In seventh-grade action, Iola’s A team fell to the Purple Dragons, 25-5, 25-4.
“The score may not reflect it, but they played some of their best volleyball vs. the Dragons tonight,” IMS seventh-grade coach Aubrey Westhoff said.
