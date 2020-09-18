Menu Search Log in

Iola volleyball squads come up short

Pittsburg provides stiff competition for middle-schoolers.

September 18, 2020 - 3:18 PM

Iola Middle School’s Avery Martin, from left, Samantha Stogsdill, Stephanie Fees, Raven Tomlinson, Tessa Brutchin, and Madison Hall wait for the ball to be served in a match Thursday. Photo by COURTESY OF AUBREY WESTHOFF

Visiting Pittsburg Middle School made life difficult for Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams Thursday.

In seventh-grade action, Iola’s A team fell to the Purple Dragons, 25-5, 25-4.

“The score may not reflect it, but they played some of their best volleyball vs. the Dragons tonight,” IMS seventh-grade coach Aubrey Westhoff said. 

