Pittsburg proves tough foe for IMS volleyball

PITTSBURG — Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams came up short on the scoreboard Thursday, but may have played some of their best matches of the season, both teams’ head coaches said.

In eighth-grade play, Iola’s A team fell to Pittsburg Middle School, 25-13 and 25-13, while the Mustang B team dropped a 25-15, 25-13 decision.

“The scores from both A team and B team aren’t indicative of how well the girls really played,” head coach Terri Carlin said. “Pittsburg had some good servers and attackers. Our A team has some great passers. They don’t let the ball hit the ground and play pretty tough. We are able to get the ball up, but struggle ending the play with a hit. I was proud of how they handled those serves and hits.”