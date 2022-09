OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School volleyball head coach Stacy Sprague has been impressed with her team’s improvement throughout the early stages of the 2022 season.

That’s even after her varsity volleyball team lost at Osawatomie on Monday in three sets, while her junior varsity team won four sets in a row.

The Mustang junior varsity team won, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18.