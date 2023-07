Tre Wilson’s inside-the-park home run was reason for celebration and the Iola’s AA Indians lone win over Pittsburg Post 64 at home Thursday in the regular season finale.

The Indians (22-6) got behind Wilson’s double, which turned into a four-run inside-the-park homer thanks to some Pittsburg throwing errors. Logan Page also mashed a solo home run to claim a 5-4 victory.

Iola dropped the opener, 8-6, after a comeback attempt fell short.