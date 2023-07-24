Iola AA Indians cruise to another state title

CONCORDIA — The Iola AA Indians were crowned Kansas American Legion state champions for back-to-back times in Concordia Sunday.

The Indians (29-6) soaked in the feeling of another state championship victory in dominance. They were led by Trey Sommer, who pitched another complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts and also hit a two-run home run in a 10-0 whopping.

“It just shows that baseball is definitely the biggest sport in our area,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “It’s back to back now and we’re planning on doing it again next summer. It’s important encouraging these guys to come out and be a part of a winning team.”