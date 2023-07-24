 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Iola AA Indians cruise to another state title

Iola's AA Indians easily cruised to a Kansas American Legion state championship victory at Concordia Sunday morning. Trey Sommer led the Indians by pitching a complete-game shutout and slugging a mammoth two-run home run in the first inning. Iola now takes on Pittsburg AAA Post 64 in the super-state series in Humboldt beginning Friday.

July 24, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Iola’s AA Indians won the Kansas American Legion state championship in Concordia on Sunday. At front, holding the plaque, is coach Theo Church. Front row, from left, is head coach Ethan Tavarez, Logan Page, Kaiden Barnett, Henry White, Tre Wilson, Gavin Page, Brandon McKarnin and coach TJ Taylor. Back row, from left, is Trevor Church, Ashton Hesse, Grady Dougherty, Trey Sommer, Sam Hull, Jack White, Rogan Weir and coach John Taylor. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CONCORDIA — The Iola AA Indians were crowned Kansas American Legion state champions for back-to-back times in Concordia Sunday. 

The Indians (29-6) soaked in the feeling of another state championship victory in dominance. They were led by Trey Sommer, who pitched another complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts and also hit a two-run home run in a 10-0 whopping. 

“It just shows that baseball is definitely the biggest sport in our area,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “It’s back to back now and we’re planning on doing it again next summer. It’s important encouraging these guys to come out and be a part of a winning team.”

