PITTSBURG — The Iola AA American Legion Indians went 2-1 at the MOKAN Legion Showdown in Pittsburg over the weekend.

The Indians (19-5) used some dominant pitching in both their victories as Logan Page and Trey Sommer each gave up one run across their five- and seven-inning starts, respectively, in 4-1 and 11-1 wins.

The only blemish was a 6-5 loss to Sedalia.