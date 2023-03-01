 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Injury eliminates Gavin Lux as Dodger shortstop

The Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Lux played nine games at shortstop last season while hitting .276 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 129 games, most at second base and some in left field. He led the NL with seven triples.

March 1, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick at second on a stolen base attempt during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gavin Lux hasn’t seen the video of the injury that ended his chance of being the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting shortstop this season, and has no plans to watch it.

Lux will miss the season with torn ligaments in his right knee after getting hurt running the bases in a spring training game. The 25-year-old came to camp as the top candidate to replace Trea Turner as the Dodgers’ primary shortstop.

“That’s one of the hardest parts,” Lux said Tuesday, fighting back tears and leaning on crutches inside the team’s facility in Glendale, Arizona. “I think every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

