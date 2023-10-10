 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Britain-Ireland to host soccer’s 2028 European Championship

Britain and Ireland were widely expected to get Euro 2028 when it was clear UEFA's preference was for Spain and Portugal to lead Europe's attempt to secure the 2030 World Cup.

October 10, 2023

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 10: A general view of the pitch ahead of the 2020 UEFA European Championships group D qualifying match between the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on June 10, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images/TNS)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The trend of reaching friendly agreements to pick hosts of the Olympics or major soccer tournaments without a contested vote continued in Europe on Tuesday.

European soccer body UEFA made winners of all seven of its member federations who were competing to be future hosts of the European Championship in 2028 and 2032. The four member nations of Britain will co-host with Ireland in 2028, and an unusual Italy-Turkey plan was picked for 2032.

Final approval from the UEFA executive committee appeared inevitable after former bid rivals Italy and Turkey united under one flag of convenience in July. That deal took Turkey out of the Euro 2028 contest, where the team of five neighboring UEFA member federations — England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland — was long favored to win.

