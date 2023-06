BURLINGTON — Iola’s AA Indians escaped with one win against Burlington Tuesday night.

The Indians (12-4) held off a five-run surge from the Wildcats in the second inning of game one and came up with just enough runs late for the 8-6 win. In game two, Iola served up 15 runs across the first three innings in the 15-3 drubbing.

Game one — 8-6 win