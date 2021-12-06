 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Iola and Humboldt High School wrestlers hit mats

Iola and Humboldt High School wrestling teams competed in the first big tournament of the year over the weekend. Iola finished sixth in the team standings. Humboldt came in 11th

December 6, 2021 - 9:26 AM

TJ Taylor pins a competitor. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CANEY — Two area wrestling teams competed in the Kansas-Oklahoma tournament this past weekend in Caney. Iola High School tied for sixth in the team competition with a trio finishing third in their classes. Humboldt High School came in 11th with two wrestlers earning top-three finishes.

“This was our first big tournament of the year,” said IHS head coach Jason Bates. “The boys wrestled well and we found areas we need to work on. Everything leading up to the league tournament and regionals is practice.”

Results follow:

