Iola and Humboldt High School wrestlers hit mats

CANEY — Two area wrestling teams competed in the Kansas-Oklahoma tournament this past weekend in Caney. Iola High School tied for sixth in the team competition with a trio finishing third in their classes. Humboldt High School came in 11th with two wrestlers earning top-three finishes.

“This was our first big tournament of the year,” said IHS head coach Jason Bates. “The boys wrestled well and we found areas we need to work on. Everything leading up to the league tournament and regionals is practice.”

Results follow: