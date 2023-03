The Iola High softball team came out on the wrong end of a 10-0 loss at Chanute on Friday.

The Mustangs (0-2) allowed the home Chanute offense to score a couple of runs in the first inning, two more runs in the third inning and five runs in the fourth. Elza Clift started in the pitchers circle again for Iola and was tagged with the damage.

Iola’s offense also couldn’t get anything going as the lineup only managed one hit.