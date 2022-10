CHANUTE — The Iola High School unified bowling team met in Chanute on Thursday, this time hosted by the Chanute High School unified sports team.

Iola also competed alongside Caney Valley.

The Iola White team finished with a leading 495 points out of the three Mustang teams. Mustang Mason Silvey led with two spares and one strike, followed by Zach Pfaff’s four spares and two strikes and Steph Fees’s two spares and two strikes.