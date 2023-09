RICHMOND — The Iola, Crest and Marmaton Valley cross country teams competed at Central Heights in Richmond Thursday.

Josie Walter of Crest finished fourth in the girls varsity race while teammate Peyton Schmidt followed her in fifth place. Iola’s Cole Moyer and Crest’s Gunner Ellington took 14th and 15th place in the varsity boys race, respectively.

Even with the fourth place finish, Walter still wasn’t ecstatic about her finish.