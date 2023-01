OSAWATOMIE — The Iola High girls and boys basketball teams flipped the script from their game earlier in the week and swept Osawatomie on the road Friday night.

The Mustang girls spread the floor offensively and got everyone involved in a 56-22 victory over the Trojans. The Iola boys turned the intensity up a notch in the second half, forced turnovers and took advantage of their own possessions in a 63-52 win.

Girls Basketball