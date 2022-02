OSAWATOMIE — Iola High School’s girls played the role of spoiler Tuesday on Osawatomie’s senior night. The Mustangs won 47-41 behind Aysha Houk’s 16 points.

Iola started a bit sluggish in the first half but rebounded well toward the break and got into a rhythm shooting. Houk’s 12 first-half points led the way for the Mustangs.

Iola led 23-19 at the break.