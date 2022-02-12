Iola girls fall late to Bulldogs

A late swoon did in Iola High’s girls Friday against Anderson County on Friday. The visiting Bulldogs ended the game with a 12-4 run to defeat Iola, 39-32.

The game started rough for Iola. The Mustangs were held scoreless for the first three minutes until Aysha Houk hit a 3-pointer, one of her three on the night, to put Iola on the scoreboard.

Iola tied the game 8-8 after Jenna Curry sank a jumper late in the quarter, and took an 11-10 lead when Tatum Boyd hit a trey midway through the second quarter. Anderson County came storming back, going on a 6-0 run to pull ahead 16-11.