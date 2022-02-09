Heartbreak at home

Iola High School’s girls basketball team fought tooth and nail Tuesday against Prairie View, but after digging a hole, it was too little too late for the Mustangs. The Buffalos won 39-37.

Both teams struggled to get going. Iola’s three first quarter points came off two free throws from Josie Plumlee and one from Maci Miller.

The Mustang defense held serve, limiting Prairie View to three in the first. After two free throws from Aysha Houk to open the second, the Mustangs opened a 7-4 lead but Prairie View quickly tied the game. The lead changed hands back and forth until the break.