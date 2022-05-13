 | Fri, May 13, 2022
Iola golfers battle the elements

A tough golf course greeted Iola's golf team at the Pioneer League Tournament Thursday. Still, the Mustangs gave head coach Jeremy Sellman confidence they are prepared for the upcoming Class 4A Regional Tournament.

Sports

May 13, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Iola High sophomore Chris Holloway hits a golf shot Thursday. Photo by Jeremy Sellman

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s  golf contended with narrow fairways, unforgiving rough and lots of hazards Thursday at the Pioneer League Invitational, hosted by Prairie View High School.

Xander Sellman led his team with a 90 and finished in 19th.  

“Xander found the rough a lot today, but managed himself well and played bogey golf,” head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “The competition is tough and very tight in scoring.  You know when 20 kids shoot under 90 it’s a good group of golfers, so I’m pretty happy with his playing.  I know there were some mistakes, but he limited them and kept himself in control.”

