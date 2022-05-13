Iola golfers battle the elements

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s golf contended with narrow fairways, unforgiving rough and lots of hazards Thursday at the Pioneer League Invitational, hosted by Prairie View High School.

Xander Sellman led his team with a 90 and finished in 19th.

“Xander found the rough a lot today, but managed himself well and played bogey golf,” head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “The competition is tough and very tight in scoring. You know when 20 kids shoot under 90 it’s a good group of golfers, so I’m pretty happy with his playing. I know there were some mistakes, but he limited them and kept himself in control.”