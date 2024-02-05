 | Mon, Feb 05, 2024
Iola hopes for win shot down by hot-shooting Blue Comets

Iola's best performance of the season almost became the team's signature victory Friday. But Chanute's Jordan Duncan caught fire from outside, draining four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Blue Comets defeated Iola, 64-58.

February 5, 2024 - 3:28 PM

Iola High's Landon Weide, center, splits Chanute defenders Kris Harding (10) and Eliott Stephenson on the way to a layup Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — The marksmanship of Chanute High’s Jordan Duncan spoiled Iola High’s chances at its most impressive victory of the season Friday.

The Mustangs had seized the upper hand of its showdown with Chanute late in the third quarter, pushing ahead to a 43-35 lead, and leaving much of the Blue Comet gymnasium watching in nervous silence.

But Duncan changed all that down the stretch, hitting four times from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, including his bomb with 5 ½ minutes left to give the Blue Comets the lead for good in a 64-58 victory.

