Iola hopes for win shot down by hot-shooting Blue Comets

CHANUTE — The marksmanship of Chanute High’s Jordan Duncan spoiled Iola High’s chances at its most impressive victory of the season Friday.

The Mustangs had seized the upper hand of its showdown with Chanute late in the third quarter, pushing ahead to a 43-35 lead, and leaving much of the Blue Comet gymnasium watching in nervous silence.

But Duncan changed all that down the stretch, hitting four times from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, including his bomb with 5 ½ minutes left to give the Blue Comets the lead for good in a 64-58 victory.