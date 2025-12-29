Iola Hormigas launch coach search

The search for a new Iola Hormigas manager is underway. The organization and its host league, the Pecos League, posted the position on social media Monday morning as well as that for a new expansion team, the Grand Junction Cliffhangers.

Last October, Derick Dominguez, who coached Iola in its inaugural season hosting the Hormigas, announced his resignation to join the Roswell Invaders. Before leaving, he coached Iola to a 13-24 record.

Despite the losing record, Iola missed the postseason by a handful of games. With only its record in the Mountain League standings and the wildcard racing counting in playoff qualifications, a hot run nearly gave the organization its first playoff appearance. Dominguez takes over the only program in the Mountain Division with a worse record than the Hormigas at 9-41.

“I know the history of Roswell and the goal is to bring that back,” Derick stated in a press release from the Pecos League. “It is the toughest schedule and highest competition the Pecos League has with Alpine, Pecos and Tucson. I’ll be bringing some of KC Hormigas guys with me.” Shown here is a photo of Derick Dominguez, who recently signed with the Roswell Invaders. Courtesy photo

Along with being a member of the Pecos League, the Hormigas are also a part of the minor league system for the Mexican League or Liga de Besibol. Several players took the field while splitting time with Bravos de Leon, including Miguel Tejada Jr., the son of multiple-time MLB all-star and Bravos de Leon owner Miguel Tejeda.

The Iola Hormigas were originally the Kansas City Hormigas. When discussions with Jackson County officials for housing players and playing their games at Satchel Paige Stadium fell through, the organization relocated to Allen Community College. They played their games at Alumni Park and made ACC their summer home.

Following the end of the regular season last July, Pecos League officials announced plans to return to Iola in 2026. The Hormigas hosted a tryout held in Kansas City in October, but a final roster has not been released. The Hormigas return to the diamond in May of 2026 against the reigning Mountain North Division champion Garden City Wind.