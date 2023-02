The Iola High boys and girls were swept in their pair of matchups at Anderson County on Friday night.

The Iola High boys (7-10) took a four-point lead in the second half but couldn’t hold on to it, ultimately being let down by their defense in a 61-52 loss.

The Mustang girls (4-14) were the less physical team and were controlled in the paint in a 52-22 defeat.