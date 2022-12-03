 | Sat, Dec 03, 2022
Mustangs trampled by Bulldogs in season opener

Iola was taken down by Anderson County in their season opener on Friday but some bright spots prevailed with a lot of heart shown and some strong individual performances.

By

Sports

December 3, 2022 - 12:23 AM

Iola's Grady Dougherty looks up to score a basket against Anderson County in the season opener on Friday, December 2. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Too many turnovers and bad rebounding. That’s what Iola High boys basketball team’s head coach Luke Bycroft believes got the best of his team in a 61-54 blunder to Anderson County in their season opener on Friday evening. 

The Lady Mustangs would fall to the Bulldogs as well, 52-32. Turnovers, non-quality shot selection and a team early in their mission still trying to understand who they are as a team are keys Iola’s group understands they need to get down. 

Girl’s Basketball

