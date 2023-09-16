 | Sat, Sep 16, 2023
Iola plucked at Parsons

A defensive battle didn't end in Iola's favor Friday in a 21-12 loss at Parsons. Neither team scored until the end of the third quarter but Parsons' proved to be the victor.

September 16, 2023 - 1:57 AM

Iola's Kobin Cloud Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PARSONS — A stout defensive effort from Iola early on wasn’t enough to make up for a lack of offense until the fourth quarter in a 21-12 loss at Parsons Friday.

The Mustangs (1-2) held the Vikings scoreless until three minutes were left in the third quarter but didn’t score until a Landon Weide 21-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter. Korbin Cloud caused the first of three turnovers Iola forced, an interception on the first drive of the game.

Parsons (3-0) wasted no time getting down the field on their opening drive but Cloud’s interception in the end zone for a touchback set up the Mustangs at the 20-yard line.

