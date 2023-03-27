Iola powerlifters set records at state meet

The Iola High powerlifting team competed in the Class 3A state championship over the weekend.

The boys finished in eighth place out of 19 teams while the girls secured a sixth place finish out of the 19 teams competing. Eight Mustangs competed including five boys and three girls.

“I’m extremely happy with the progress that the kids that participated at the state meet made,” said Iola head coach Mike Wilhelm. “The group was very dedicated, not only with the effort they put in the weight room but also the level of commitment and attitude they put into the program.”