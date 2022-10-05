Iola runners ‘looking great’ nearing end of season

EUREKA – The Iola High School junior varsity and Iola Middle School cross country teams raced at Eureka on Tuesday night.

The JV Mustangs competed against varsity runners in the 5K race. The eighth grade runners ran a two-mile race and the seventh graders competed in their usual one-mile race.

Iola JV runners Jayden Silvey and Ricky Rowe are new to the sport this season and have been improving each meet. Silvey finished in 33rd place with a time of 24:26 while Rowe placed in 39th overall with a mark of 25:44.