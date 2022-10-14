Iola takes second at league meet

OSAWATOMIE — The Iola High School cross country team took second place as a team at the Pioneer League competition in Osawatomie on Thursday.

The Mustangs broke seven personal records among the varsity and junior varsity athletes. The high schoolers competed in the 5K races and the middle-schoolers ran the 2-mile distance.

Jesse Taylor led the varsity Mustangs, coming in fourth place with a time of 17:56. The finish earned Taylor an All-League medal. Iola’s Cole Moyer finished in sixth place with a mark of 18:44.