 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola takes second at league meet

The Iola Mustangs varsity cross country team snagged a second place overall finish in the Pioneer League meet at Osawatomie on Thursday.

By

Sports

October 14, 2022 - 3:42 PM

Iola’s Travis Wanker (1905) races head to head with a Wellsville runner near the finish line on Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OSAWATOMIE — The Iola High School cross country team took second place as a team at the Pioneer League competition in Osawatomie on Thursday.  

The Mustangs broke seven personal records among the varsity and junior varsity athletes. The high schoolers competed in the 5K races and the middle-schoolers ran the 2-mile distance.

Jesse Taylor led the varsity Mustangs, coming in fourth place with a time of 17:56. The finish earned Taylor an All-League medal. Iola’s Cole Moyer finished in sixth place with a mark of 18:44. 

Related
October 7, 2022
September 14, 2022
September 9, 2022
October 15, 2021
Most Popular