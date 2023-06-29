Iola Seahorses host Humboldt, Indy in the lanes

The Iola Seahorses swim team welcomed Humboldt and Independence to Riverside Park Wednesday evening.

There were a number of top finishes for the Seahorses including Griffin Westervelt winning the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly. Moira Springer took first in the 25-yard back crawl, the 50-yard freestyle and the 25-yard breaststroke.

Iola’s Liam Ilimaleota secured first place in the 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley. Joshua Wanker got first in the 100-yard individual medley as well as the 50-yard butterfly.