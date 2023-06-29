 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola Seahorses host Humboldt, Indy in the lanes

Iola Seahorses from ages seven to 18 years old competed against Humboldt and Independence in Riverside Park Wednesday night.

By

Sports

June 29, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Iola’s Knox Hufferd competes in the butterfly. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola Seahorses swim team welcomed Humboldt and Independence to Riverside Park Wednesday evening. 

There were a number of top finishes for the Seahorses including Griffin Westervelt winning the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly. Moira Springer took first in the 25-yard back crawl, the 50-yard freestyle and the 25-yard breaststroke.

Iola’s Liam Ilimaleota secured first place in the 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley. Joshua Wanker got first in the 100-yard individual medley as well as the 50-yard butterfly. 

Related
July 20, 2021
July 16, 2021
July 12, 2021
June 25, 2021
Most Popular