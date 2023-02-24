Iola seniors shine in loss to SFT

Both the Iola girls and boys teams kept the home crowd in their seats with some stellar play against some very good Santa Fe Trail teams Thursday night.

The Mustangs (8-12) cranked up the intensity for their final regular season game and made it a single digit game, including taking a halftime lead, but came up short, 50-41. The Iola girls (6-15) also played one of their hardest fought games of the year in a 74-59 loss.

The teams also recognized their senior team members. The Iola senior boys included Eli Adams, Preston Hurst and Cody Wille. Seniors on the girls side were Aysha Houk, Hallie McDermeit and Gabby Sharp.