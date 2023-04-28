Iola Special Olympics competes at SEK track meet

PITTSBURG — The Iola Special Olympics and unified sports team competed at the annual SEK regional track and field event at Pittsburg State University on Thursday.

In the elementary school competition, Izzy DeTar took second place in the tennis ball throw and third place in the long jump. Kobear Smith earned fourth place in the turbo javelin and first place in the long jump.

“Athletes and buddies competed hard and represented Iola well,” Iola head coach Ann Bates said. “It was a great day to be a Mustang at Pittsburg State University.”