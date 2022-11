PITTSBURG — The Iola High School, Middle School and Elementary School Special Olympics unified sports team met in Pittsburg on Wednesday for a regional bowling meet.

The student-athletes were separated into divisions based on their similar skill sets.

The High School Mustangs had Blayne Endicott, Guilis Pina and Mason Silvey come in first place. Gavin Doolittle, Kyle Schmidt and Jaden Smith finished in second place.