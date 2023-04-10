 | Mon, Apr 10, 2023
Iola takes on Wichita Challenge

A number of Iola High track and field athletes placed in the top eight in different events and secured personal and season-best marks at the Wichita Prestate meet Thursday.

April 10, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Iola’s Karingten Hall, second to left, at the Labette County Invitational the first meet of the season. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

WICHITA — A number of Iola High track and field athletes competed in the Wichita Prestate Challenge over the weekend. 

The meet prepares high school track athletes across Kansas for the state meet. It’s a bigger crowd and the intensity is cranked up to mimic a postseason-like environment. Dozens of Mustangs took top eight places as well as personal and season best marks. 

“The Wichita Prestate Challenge is a fun meet,” said Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy. “I generally try to take all athletes that have a shot at going to state. This year, we took a fairly large group out, and they performed very well.”

