Iola takes on Wichita Challenge

WICHITA — A number of Iola High track and field athletes competed in the Wichita Prestate Challenge over the weekend.

The meet prepares high school track athletes across Kansas for the state meet. It’s a bigger crowd and the intensity is cranked up to mimic a postseason-like environment. Dozens of Mustangs took top eight places as well as personal and season best marks.

“The Wichita Prestate Challenge is a fun meet,” said Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy. “I generally try to take all athletes that have a shot at going to state. This year, we took a fairly large group out, and they performed very well.”