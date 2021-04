WICHITA — A handful of local track and field athletes were tapped Friday to partake in one of the premiere competitions of the season, Wichita State University’s Prestate Challenge.

There, the thin clads were pitted against some of the top performers of the state, regardless of school size.

Iola High’s athletes, for example, were in the Class 4A-6A group, which meant competing against schools from Wichita, Hutchinson and the like, head coach Dana Daugharthy noted.