Iola teams enter shot clock era

Iola High School will use a shot clock using its home varsity basketball games for the 2024-25 season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A new era has dawned for Iola High’s basketball programs, with the teams playing for the first time this season with the use of shot clocks.

Iola and its Pioneer League rivals — Burlington, Anderson County, Prairie View, Osawatomie, Wellsville and Santa Fe Trail — are among the 125 schools across the state that will use a shot clock for their home varsity basketball games this season.

The pilot program will be reassessed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association after the season concludes to determine whether shot clocks will be instituted statewide.

With a shot clock, teams must attempt a field goal within 35 seconds or lose possession.

Advocates, such as Iola boys head coach Luke Bycroft, say such a system rewards teams that play good defense and crisp offense.

“The reason I’m in favor of it is because of late-game situations,” Bycroft explained. “It’s gotten to the point where if you’re in a five-, six-, seven-point game with 5 minutes left on the clock, teams start fouling, or if you’re ahead, you start holding onto the ball. It stops becoming basketball.”

Now, even if teams are trailing, shot clocks will ensure extra possessions.

SCHOOLS ACROSS the state were given the option of installing shot clocks for the 2024-25 campaign.

Most of the larger schools — 84% of those from 4A, 5A and 6A classes — will use shot clocks.

The smaller schools, however, were almost diametrically opposed. Only 15% of those in Class 3A, 2A and 1A signed on for the pilot program.

Iola and its fellow Pioneer League rivals are in the minority in Class 3A, with only 18 of the 64 schools using shot clocks.

“I know our whole league wanted to stick together, but I didn’t know how the vote was going to turn out,” Bycroft said. “I gave them my opinion and listed my reasons.”

Of note, the Register’s other area schools — Humboldt (Class 3A), Yates Center (Class 2A), Marmaton Valley (1A), Crest (1A) and Southern Coffey County (1A) — all declined to install shot clocks.

Even Bycroft’s opinion has changed in the past few years. Opponents point to the disadvantages of having to play faster and put up shots more quickly than they otherwise would. Schools that lack deep rosters of talent are more prone to turnovers or poor shot selection.

And “slowing the game” — holding on to the ball for extended periods without putting up a shot — is often a strategy used by lesser-talented teams hoping to spring an upset.