Iola wrestlers book tickets to state

FRONTENAC — Three Iola High School wrestlers are state-bound after the 4A regionals on Saturday. Trent Jones, TJ Taylor, and Wyatt Westervelt advanced in their weight brackets.

Jones came in second after a loss to Frontenac’s undefeated Dawson Lapping by a 5-0 decision. Jones will carry a 26-4 record into the state tournament.

Taylor lost the third-place match due to medical forfeit to Osawatomie’s Chance Mitzner. Taylor lost by injury default to Chanute’s Trey Dillow in the semifinals but came back to earn a spot in the third-place match with a win over Frontenac’s Lathan Lundberg.