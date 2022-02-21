 | Mon, Feb 21, 2022
Iola wrestlers book tickets to state

Three Iola wrestlers will be heading to the state tournament this weekend after advancing from regionals. Trent Jones, TJ Taylor, and Wyatt Westervelt all advanced.

February 21, 2022 - 9:06 AM

Iola's Trent Jones on top during a match at Burlington. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

FRONTENAC — Three Iola High School wrestlers are state-bound after the 4A regionals on Saturday. Trent Jones, TJ Taylor, and Wyatt Westervelt advanced in their weight brackets.

Jones came in second after a loss to Frontenac’s undefeated Dawson Lapping by a 5-0 decision. Jones will carry a 26-4 record into the state tournament.

Taylor lost the third-place match due to medical forfeit to Osawatomie’s Chance Mitzner. Taylor lost by injury default to Chanute’s Trey Dillow in the semifinals but came back to earn a spot in the third-place match with a win over Frontenac’s Lathan Lundberg.

