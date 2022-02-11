 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Three Mustangs take top prize at league meet

Iola's Trent Jones, Dominic McGee, and Wyatt Westervelt won gold at Thrusday's Pioneer League wrestling meet. Next up for the Mustangs is Regionals next Friday.

By

Sports

February 11, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Three Mustangs took home first place honors when Iola High School hosted the Pioneer League wrestling tournament on Thursday. Trent Jones, Dominic McGee, and Wyatt Westervelt were crowned kings of the league.

TJ Taylor, who is 25-4 on the season, finished second in his weight class after being defeated by Osawatomie’s Chance Mitzer by a 6-5 decision. Taylor got a bye in the quarterfinals and won in the semis over Anderson County’s Trinton Guernsey by pin in the first round, 1:36 into the match.

Ryan Wools and Korbin Cloud both finished third in their classes.

Related
January 24, 2022
January 10, 2022
December 13, 2021
February 15, 2020
Most Popular