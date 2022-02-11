Three Mustangs take top prize at league meet

Three Mustangs took home first place honors when Iola High School hosted the Pioneer League wrestling tournament on Thursday. Trent Jones, Dominic McGee, and Wyatt Westervelt were crowned kings of the league.

TJ Taylor, who is 25-4 on the season, finished second in his weight class after being defeated by Osawatomie’s Chance Mitzer by a 6-5 decision. Taylor got a bye in the quarterfinals and won in the semis over Anderson County’s Trinton Guernsey by pin in the first round, 1:36 into the match.

Ryan Wools and Korbin Cloud both finished third in their classes.