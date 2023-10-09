 | Mon, Oct 09, 2023
Iola’s Fawson on to state

Iola's Keira Fawson advanced to the Class 4A state tennis meet Saturday. She defeated her teammate, Rebekah Coltrane, in the fifth-sixth place matchup at the Class 4A regional meet in Independence to advance to state.

October 9, 2023

Iola’s Keira Fawson serves to an opponent at the regional meet in Independence Saturday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

INDEPENDENCE — Iola’s Keira Fawson is headed to the Class 4A state tennis meet after finishing in fifth place at the regional meet in Independence Saturday. 

Fawson knocked out teammate Rebekah Coltrane in the final match to claim a spot at state. Coltrane made it to the second round before a loss. 

“Keira played very well at regionals,” said Iola head coach Chris Belknap. “She is very competitive and enjoys the sport so she works really hard. She stepped up her game when it was needed.”  

