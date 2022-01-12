 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Iowa State women rally to topple KSU

After leading big in the fourth Kansas State women fell to ninth-ranked Iowa State on Tuesday. Iowa State hit a three with four seconds left to defeat the Wildcats.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over 25th-ranked Kansas State 73-70 on Tuesday night in college women’s basketball.

The Cyclones (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

“We thought we could get a three, but you don’t count on a bank shot,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Our kids were really resilient and played a great fourth quarter. The last four minutes were really good for our team.”

