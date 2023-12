YATES CENTER — Yates Center High was clicking on all cylinders to start Friday’s home tilt with Jayhawk-Linn.

“We played exactly how we wanted,” head coach Lane Hufman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of that first quarter. We were patient on the offensive end, moved quickly on the defensive side, and it helped that we knocked down some jumpers.”

The Wildcats led 15-11 after the period.