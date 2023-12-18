 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Jayhawks rally past Indiana

The one-two punch of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson lifted Kansas to a 75-71 come-from-behind win over host Indiana Saturday.

December 18, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Indiana's Trey Galloway scores a basket in the first half against Kansas defenders Charlie McCarthy (13), Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) and Hunter Dickinson (1) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Gunnar Word/Getty Images/TNS)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Kansas rallied in the second half for a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks, who picked up their first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

“It’s a long game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It was a hell of a win. A great atmosphere. The last time I came here I met John Mellencamp. That’s probably my fondest memory of this place up until today. This place reminds me of KU: history, tradition. Two true bluebloods out there.”

