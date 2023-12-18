Jayhawks rally past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Kansas rallied in the second half for a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks, who picked up their first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

“It’s a long game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It was a hell of a win. A great atmosphere. The last time I came here I met John Mellencamp. That’s probably my fondest memory of this place up until today. This place reminds me of KU: history, tradition. Two true bluebloods out there.”