Jayhawks roll past North Carolina Central

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had seven points, two rebounds and a block in the first 90 seconds of his Kansas career Monday night, then made a trio of 3-pointers that showed the 7-foot-2 transfer from Michigan is more than just a beast on the block.

Not surprisingly, his newfound fans inside Allen Fieldhouse responded with waves of adulation.

“I was telling somebody, ‘I’m used to the opposing fans being this loud and more boos than cheers,’” Dickinson said after leading the top-ranked Jayhawks to a 99-56 wipeout of North Carolina Central on college basketball’s opening night.