Furphy sparks KU victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Furphy sent his parents back home to Australia with quite the lasting impression of their son in Allen Fieldhouse.

The freshman guard had career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, hitting a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and helped No. 7 Kansas overcome a sluggish night from the rest of its starters in a 74-69 victory over Cincinnati on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points despite struggling with his shot, KJ Adams Jr. had 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame some foul trouble to score 10 for the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2), who bounced back nicely from a road loss at West Virginia.