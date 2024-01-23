 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Furphy sparks KU victory

Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks rebounded from a weekend loss to fend off Cincinnati Monday. KU returns Saturday at Iowa State.

By

Sports

January 23, 2024 - 2:37 PM

On Nov. 28, 2023, Kansas head coach Bill Self watches from the bench area during the second half against Eastern Illinois at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Kansas defeated Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Furphy sent his parents back home to Australia with quite the lasting impression of their son in Allen Fieldhouse.

The freshman guard had career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, hitting a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and helped No. 7 Kansas overcome a sluggish night from the rest of its starters in a 74-69 victory over Cincinnati on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points despite struggling with his shot, KJ Adams Jr. had 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame some foul trouble to score 10 for the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2), who bounced back nicely from a road loss at West Virginia.

