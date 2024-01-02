Dickinson shines as KU rolls past Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self made sure to educate his team about its history against Wichita State.

Or at least about the last time the schools played.

Even though they first faced off in 1908, and are separated by a mere 161 miles, the schools have played only 16 times over the years. But that includes a pair of NCAA Tournament games, and their most recent matchup in 2015, when the Shockers surprised the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional in Omaha, Nebraska.