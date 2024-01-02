 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Dickinson shines as KU rolls past Wichita State

Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 20 as the Kansas Jayhawks rolled to an 86-67 win over Wichita State Saturday. It was the first matchup between the in-state rivals since WSU's 2015 NCAA Tournament win over KU.

By

Sports

January 2, 2024 - 1:20 PM

Kansas' Elmarko Jackson (13) dunks during the first half against Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self made sure to educate his team about its history against Wichita State.

Or at least about the last time the schools played.

Even though they first faced off in 1908, and are separated by a mere 161 miles, the schools have played only 16 times over the years. But that includes a pair of NCAA Tournament games, and their most recent matchup in 2015, when the Shockers surprised the Jayhawks in the Midwest Regional in Omaha, Nebraska.

