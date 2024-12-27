Kansas State rallies late to win Rate Bowl thriller

PHOENIX — The Kansas State football team ended its season in style.

Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards led the Wildcats to a thrilling 44-41 victory over Rutgers at the Rate Bowl on Thursday inside Chase Field.

It was an exciting come-from-behind victory for K-State, which trailed 34-17 at the 4:22 mark of the third quarter. For much of the afternoon, it appeared as though the Wildcats were heading toward an ugly loss.

But they turned things around and hoisted a bowl trophy thanks to some highlight scores from their biggest playmakers.

Edwards shined brightest of all, as the sophomore running back rushed for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers were in addition to two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver.

Johnson showed moxie by making several clutch throws on his way to 195 yards and three touchdowns as a passer.

K-State pulled ahead 44-41 with 4:15 remaining on a touchdown run from Edwards. Then the Wildcats defense forced Rutgers to turn the ball over on downs before running out the clock.

With the win, K-State finished the year 9-4 and will head into the 2025 season with momentum.

Here are some takeaways from the bowl:

K-State’s backfield in good hands with Edwards

No DJ Giddens, no problem.

K-State did not miss its starting running back at the Rate Bowl. This was an opportunity for sophomore speedster Edwards to show what he was capable of, and he took advantage.

He had by far his best game in a K-State uniform as he reeled off one big play after the next against Rutgers. Edwards did a little bit of everything in his first bowl game. He rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a score.

He was so good that Rutgers fans were probably surprised to learn that he only touched the ball 73 times during the regular season.

Edwards was at his best as a home-run hitter, so it was fitting this game was played inside a baseball stadium.