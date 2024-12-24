K-State tackles Rutgers in Rate Bowl

PHOENIX — The Rate Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Thursday.

KEY MATCHUP

The Wildcats rank fourth with 5.9 yards per carry, compared to the 4.9 per rush the Scarlet Knights give up (104th in the FBS).

Rutgers averages 4.4 yards per carry (62nd in college football) compared to the 3.5 per attempt Kansas State gives up (19th in the FBS).

LAST GAME

Kansas State lost 29-21 to Iowa State. Avery Johnson led the Cats with 220 yards on 12-of-28 passing (42.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards. DJ Giddens had 72 rushing yards on 14 carries. Jayce Brown had three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Rutgers beat Michigan State 41-14. Athan Kaliakmanis led the Scarlet Knights with 157 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Kyle Monangai had 129 rushing yards on 31 carries and one touchdown. Ian Strong had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: Johnson has 2,517 passing yards (209.8 per game) while completing 59.1% of passes (202 for 342), with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 548 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 45.7 per game. Giddens has 205 carries and ranks 13th in the country with 1,343 rushing yards (111.9 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 21 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown. Brown has 763 receiving yards (63.6 per game) on 42 catches with five touchdowns.

Rutgers: Kaliakmanis has 2,459 passing yards (204.9 per game) while completing 54.8% of passes (199 for 363), with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 233 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.4 per game. Monangai has 256 carries and ranks 16th in the country with 1,279 rushing yards (116.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Dymere Miller has 731 receiving yards (60.9 per game) on 57 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game this season, and Rutgers has outscored opponents by 4.1 per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (90th in college football) against 15 committed (42nd in college football), Kansas State’s minus 1 turnover margin ranks 67th in college football.

In terms of passing, Rutgers ranks 91st in college football (204.9 passing yards per game) and 93rd defensively (234.1 passing yards allowed per contest).