 | Tue, Dec 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas State to tangle with North Carolina State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State has appeared in 24 bowl games in the school's history, but never played a bowl game in Florida. That changes Thursday when the Wildcats take on North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

By

Sports

December 26, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Hayden Gillum in Manhattan on Sept. 9. Photo by AP / Reed Hoffman / KCUR.ORG

The Kansas State Wildcats, 8-4, will take on North Carolina State, 9-3, in what was formerly known as the Tangerine Bowl Thursday when they meet in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. It will be the first football game ever between the two schools, and the Wildcats’ first trip to Florida for a bowl game.

The Wolfpack’s Dave Doeren, who grew up in Shawnee, Kansas, is in his 11th year as head coach. Doeren’s first job as a football coach was as an assistant at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. He was also a KU assistant coach from 2002 to 2005.

Doeren has swirled in controversy since postgame comments to his team were picked up on camera by the ACC Network. After beating cross-state rival North Carolina, Doeren used derogatory language to describe the Tar Heels, according to ESPN.com.

Related
January 4, 2022
December 23, 2021
December 3, 2019
December 4, 2018
Most Popular