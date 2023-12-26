Kansas State to tangle with North Carolina State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats, 8-4, will take on North Carolina State, 9-3, in what was formerly known as the Tangerine Bowl Thursday when they meet in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. It will be the first football game ever between the two schools, and the Wildcats’ first trip to Florida for a bowl game.

The Wolfpack’s Dave Doeren, who grew up in Shawnee, Kansas, is in his 11th year as head coach. Doeren’s first job as a football coach was as an assistant at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. He was also a KU assistant coach from 2002 to 2005.

Doeren has swirled in controversy since postgame comments to his team were picked up on camera by the ACC Network. After beating cross-state rival North Carolina, Doeren used derogatory language to describe the Tar Heels, according to ESPN.com.