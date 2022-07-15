KC’s Schwartz announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 championship team is officially ending his pro football career.

Mitchell Schwartz, who spent 2016-20 with the Chiefs and was an All-Pro selection four times in that span, announced on social media Thursday that he was ending any hopes of returning to the NFL following rehab from a back injury.

“I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same,” Schwartz, 33, said in a Twitter post. “ … I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled.”