 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
KC’s Schwartz announces retirement

Mitchell Schwartz announced on social media Thursday that he was ending any hopes of returning to the NFL following rehab from a back injury.

July 15, 2022 - 5:23 PM

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz, left, blocks the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt during the Chiefs’ 51-31 playoff win in January at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2020. THE KANSAS CITY STAR/RICH SUGG/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 championship team is officially ending his pro football career.

Mitchell Schwartz, who spent 2016-20 with the Chiefs and was an All-Pro selection four times in that span, announced on social media Thursday that he was ending any hopes of returning to the NFL following rehab from a back injury.

“I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same,” Schwartz, 33, said in a Twitter post. “ … I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled.”

