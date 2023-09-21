 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KSU hosts UCF in Big 12 opener

UCF will begin its life in the Big 12 against the defending conference champion when it visits Kansas State on Saturday. The Knights are off to a 3-0 start led by their defense, which has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game.

By

Sports

September 21, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Quarterback Will Howard (18) of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to pass as he warms up prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

UCF will be making its Big 12 debut when it heads to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to play Kansas State, the reigning conference champion. The Knights are unbeaten after sandwiching a pair of easy non-conference wins around an 18-16 nailbiter against Boise State. The Wildcats are coming off a disheartening 30-27 loss at Missouri, where they controlled most of the game before the Tigers’ Harrison Mevis hit a 61-yard winning field goal as time expired.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State QB Will Howard against the UCF defense. Howard was visibly slowed by the beating he took last week against Missouri, and it showed in his uneven performance. He had 270 yards and three touchdowns passing with an interception but was unable to add much in the quarterback run game. Howard is questionable to play against the Knights, and freshman Avery Johnson would be next in line to face a UCF defense that has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game.

Related
September 10, 2021
January 2, 2019
December 4, 2018
December 3, 2018
Most Popular