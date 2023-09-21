KSU hosts UCF in Big 12 opener

UCF will be making its Big 12 debut when it heads to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to play Kansas State, the reigning conference champion. The Knights are unbeaten after sandwiching a pair of easy non-conference wins around an 18-16 nailbiter against Boise State. The Wildcats are coming off a disheartening 30-27 loss at Missouri, where they controlled most of the game before the Tigers’ Harrison Mevis hit a 61-yard winning field goal as time expired.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State QB Will Howard against the UCF defense. Howard was visibly slowed by the beating he took last week against Missouri, and it showed in his uneven performance. He had 270 yards and three touchdowns passing with an interception but was unable to add much in the quarterback run game. Howard is questionable to play against the Knights, and freshman Avery Johnson would be next in line to face a UCF defense that has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game.