 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
No. 14 K-State seeks another win over Mizzou

No. 14 Kansas State is headed to Missouri on Saturday for another showdown between old Big 12 rivals. The two schools played last season for the first time in more than a decade, since the Tigers departed for the SEC, and the Wildcats won in lopsided fashion. 

September 14, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward (9) celebrates his touchdown with offensive linemen KT Leveston (70) and Hayden Gillum (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas State made quick work of Missouri a year ago, when the old conference foes renewed their rivalry in Manhattan, Kansas.

Well, it would have been quick if not for the driving rainstorm and hour-long lightning delay.

All it did was make the dreary day even worse for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, whose team was soundly beaten by the Wildcats in their first matchup since Missouri bolted the Big 12 for the SEC. Brady Cook struggled through the air, the ground game couldn’t get anything going and Kansas State ran roughshod offensively in a 40-12 rout that could have been worse.

