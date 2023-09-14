No. 14 K-State seeks another win over Mizzou

Kansas State made quick work of Missouri a year ago, when the old conference foes renewed their rivalry in Manhattan, Kansas.

Well, it would have been quick if not for the driving rainstorm and hour-long lightning delay.

All it did was make the dreary day even worse for Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, whose team was soundly beaten by the Wildcats in their first matchup since Missouri bolted the Big 12 for the SEC. Brady Cook struggled through the air, the ground game couldn’t get anything going and Kansas State ran roughshod offensively in a 40-12 rout that could have been worse.