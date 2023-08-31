No. 16 Kansas State has healthy expectations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows what it’s like to have everyone in the conference watching out for you.

He lived it for five seasons at North Dakota State, where high expectations turned into four national championships.

So after the Wildcats snuck up on just about everybody in the Big 12 a year ago, beating College Football Playoff-bound TCU in the league title game, Klieman is back in some familiar territory. No. 16 Kansas State begins the season Saturday night against Southeast Missouri State, one of the better teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, knowing that it will get everyone’s best shot in the newly expanded conference this season.