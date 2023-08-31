 | Thu, Aug 31, 2023
No. 16 Kansas State has healthy expectations

No. 16 Kansas State begins a season of big expectations on Saturday night when Southeast Missouri State visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are the defending Big 12 champions and return plenty of starters. Among them is Will Howard, who took over the quarterback job midway through last season. 

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman during a game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on November 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (David Purdy/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows what it’s like to have everyone in the conference watching out for you.

He lived it for five seasons at North Dakota State, where high expectations turned into four national championships.

So after the Wildcats snuck up on just about everybody in the Big 12 a year ago, beating College Football Playoff-bound TCU in the league title game, Klieman is back in some familiar territory. No. 16 Kansas State begins the season Saturday night against Southeast Missouri State, one of the better teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, knowing that it will get everyone’s best shot in the newly expanded conference this season.

